Ryan Seacrest’s GF Shayna Taylor Defends Him & Vows To ‘Forever Support’ Him Through Scandal

Ryan Seacrest has at least one person on his side during his sexual harassment scandal: girlfriend Shayna Taylor. Read her message to ‘respectful and kind’ Ryan here.

Shayna Taylor, 26, made it clear on Instagram on February 28 that she’s standing by her man, Ryan Seacrest, 43, despite the allegations of sexual harassment that have surfaced against him. Shayna posted a cute photo of herself kissing Ryan’s cheek at the beach during sunset, captioned with a lengthy message of support: “I love you so much Ryan. You are the most respectful, well mannered, civil, gracious, loving, kind human being. I have known you for 6 years and every day you impress me with your kindness. Not only to me or your friends and family, but most importantly in your work environment. You have worked SO hard to be where you are and you deserve it. ♥️ #iloveyou #foreversupportyou #teamryan #teamseacrest”

Shayna didn’t directly address the sexual harassment allegations, but it’s there between the lines in her post. Her comments on his “kindness” and respect in the workplace come just hours after more accusations about his alleged inappropriate behavior at work were revealed. Ryan’s former personal stylist, Suzie Hardy, accused Ryan of allegedly ““grinding his erect penis against her while clad only in his underwear, groping her vagina, and at one point slapping her buttock so hard that it left a large welt still visible hours later,” as she told our sister site, Variety. Ryan has denied the allegations in a statement and said while he doesn’t want to call anyone a liar, he does want to “put the matter to rest.”