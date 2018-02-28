‘Ralph Breaks The Internet’ Trailer Drops: Ralph & Vanellope Learn The Power Of Meme’s In First Look

Step aside, Kim Kardashian! Ralph is back and he’s about to break the internet with the trailer for ‘Wreck-It Ralph 2.’ Watch it here!

He’s gonna wreck-it! The runaway smash hit that is Wreck-It Ralph is finally getting a sequel and to the delight of Disney fans around the world, the first trailer for the film, Ralph Breaks The Internet has dropped. Six years have passed for Ralph and Vanellope and from the looks of this new trailer, the arcade life is getting a bit stale. However, an adventure is about to begin when the owner installs WiFi at the arcade and the beloved pair of video game misfits get sucked into the world wide web. Almost immediately, they learn about things like spam, memes, listicles and even fall into the trap of shopping at eBay.

While the trailer is only a teaser, we do get a first look at Ralph learning about apps and the games that people like to play on their phones and tablets. Sadly, Ralph doesn’t quiet get the game concept of the ‘zen’ like game and without spoiling the ending, he ends up traumatizing a child with a bunny and pancakes. Yeah, you’re going to need to watch to find out what I mean. But seriously, if this doesn’t make you wish it was Thanksgiving already to get this baby on the big screen, we’re clearly not on the same level.

The big bummer with this trailer, however, was we didn’t get to have the first look at the much anticipated reunion of 10 Disney princesses in one movie! Yes, at the D23 Expo last year, it was announced that Ralph Breaks The Internet would bring together for the first time 9 of the talented actresses who play all your favorite royals along with Sarah Silverman as Vanellope: Paige O’Hara (Belle), Jodi Benson (Ariel), Linda Larkin (Jasmine), Anika Noni Rose (Tiana), Mandy Moore (Rapunzel), Irene Bedard (Pocahontas), Kelly MacDonald (Merida), Kristen Bell (Anna), and Auli’i Cravalho(Moana). Folks at D23 got to see the clip during a preview, but it looks like the rest of us will just have to wait. Sigh…

HollywoodLifers, are you dying to see this one in theaters this holiday season?