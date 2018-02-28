5 Ways To Prevent & Treat Stretch Marks If You Have Them Like Chrissy Teigen

Stretch marks happen to almost everyone, even if you’re a supermodel like Chrissy. Whether you’re pregnant or not, here’s how to keep stretch marks away.

Stretch marks suck, but if you have them, you’re not alone. Chrissy Teigen and Padma Lakshmi are just a few of the many celebs who have been open about their stretch marks on social media. Many women develop stretch marks when they are pregnant, but even if you aren’t expecting, you may have these pesky little lines. Weight loss or weight gain can contribute to stretch marks, and they can be annoying, but we say, OWN THEM! They won’t make you any less beautiful!

Khloe has been open about her body changing during pregnancy on Twitter, writing: “I now have cellulite on my legs! Cute! Cute! ‘Pregnancy may make cellulite look worse for a while, because the weight that you gain in pregnancy could make it more noticeable.'” She also said, “So far no stretch marks. So I’m happy about that [fingers crossed emoji] the perks of being chubby previously. Lol my tummy knows how to stretch.”

Some drugstore remedies help with stretching skin, like Bio-Oil, which Khloe and Kim Kardashian both love, and another celeb fave Palmer’s Cocoa Butter. We also love Body Boost’s Stretch Mark Butter, which is Paraben-, Phthalate- and Mineral Oil-Free. It contains jojoba oil and shea butter, which is super hydrating and also helps with the itch that comes with stretch marks.

Staying hydrated by drinking half your weight in ounces of water each day will also help. If you really want to get rid of stretch marks, there are laser treatments available. Talk to your derm.

