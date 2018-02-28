Is Michelle Obama Shading Trump? — She Jokes About Tweeting ‘Like A Grown-Up’

While discussing social media use at a panel on Feb. 27, Michelle Obama seemed throw some shade at Donald Trump’s careless use of Twitter. Here’s what she had to say!

Michelle Obama spoke about using social media at Klick Health’s MUSE New York event on Feb. 27, and definitely seemed to take a jab or two at Donald Trump. “I tweet, but I have a committee,” the former First Lady explained. “I don’t just tweet off the top of my head, which I don’t encourage people to do — especially kids.” Of course, the president has been called out for his careless Twitter use during his presidency and 2016 campaign, and Michelle definitely seems to subtly be taking aim at him for it. While she mostly focused her talk on kids‘ use of social media, she concluded her discussion with another dig at Trump.

“I think kids do think telling it like it is and talking off the top of your head [is cool], but that’s never been good,” she said. “We weren’t raised like that. That’s rude. That’s what you call rude. But yes, I use social media. But I use it like a grown-up.” She also urged the audience to have someone else read their tweets for spell check and grammar before sending them. Michelle has discussed the dangers of careless social media use in the past, and in November, she reiterated this idea that people shouldn’t just tweet the “first thing” that pops into their heads.

This is far from the first time Barack Obama’s wife has taken aim at Trump. Just earlier this month, she gave a speech at the Kennedy Center, in which she said, “There’s no denying our kids, what they see on TV, the kind of behavior being modeled in public life, that, yes, impacts their behavior and their character.” Slay!

