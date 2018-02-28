Hollywood Life

Meghan Markle Supports #MeToo & Time’s Up In 1st Joint Public Appearance With Kate Middleton

News Writer/Reporter

When the royal ‘fab four’ made their first joint public appearance together, Meghan Markle took the time to promote #MeToo and #TimesUp! Find out how she’s supporting them.

Meghan Markle announced at the Royal Foundation Forum on February 28 that she intends to promote women’s empowerment as her philanthropic cause after marrying Prince Harry! The foundation, founded by Harry and Prince William, and now co-headed by Kate Middleton, is “the main vehicle for their philanthropic activities,” according to its mission statement. Meghan’s wasting no time in declaring that she fully supports the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements. She said during the forum that she intends to “hit the ground running” after the royal wedding and get down to business!

“I hear a lot of people speaking about girls’ empowerment and women’s empowerment,” Meghan told the audience at the forum in London. “You will hear people saying they are helping women find their voices. I fundamentally disagree with that because women don’t need to find their voices, they need to be empowered to use it and people need to be urged to listen. Right now with so many campaigns like #MeToo and Time’s Up there’s no better time to continue to shine a light on women feeling empowered and people supporting them.”

Hear, hear! Meghan, who has worked for NGOs in the past, didn’t go into detail about what work she would be doing for the foundation, but did reveal that she’s already involved — even before the wedding. She’ll officially be a patron once she gets that royal title! Prince Harry isn’t worried about working with his new wife. He’s positive that everything will go smoothly. “We have different opinions and they work really well [together],” he said. “Working as family does have its challenges; of course it does. [I think] the fact that everybody is laughing shows they know ‘exactly’ what’s it like. But we are stuck together for the rest of our lives,” he joked.

Meghan added, “Togetherness at it’s finest.” Aww!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited that Meghan voiced her support for #MeToo and Time’s Up? Let us know!