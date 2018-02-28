See Pics
Meghan Markle Wows In $1,800 Trench Wrap Dress — Get Her Look For Less
Meghan looked stunning at a Royal engagement wearing a navy wrap dress — see the exact brands she was wearing below!
The trench dress is definitely trending — Ashley Graham just wore a satin trench coat as a dress at a Sports Illustrated event and it was so sexy! These two stars show how you can wear the piece day or night! Kate showed off her growing bump wearing the Royal Blue Tailored Maternity Dress by Seraphine — it’s only $169! We love her bargain fashion! She’s been wearing a lot of blue lately…is this is a hint she’s expecting another boy? Kate is due in April, just before Meghan and Harry’s wedding in May! What an exciting time to be a Royal!
