Meghan Markle Wows In $1,800 Trench Wrap Dress — Get Her Look For Less

Meghan Markle, 36, along with her fiance Prince Harry, as well as the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton and husband Prince William, all looked sleek and sophisticated as they took the stage for a panel discussion at the First Annual Royal Foundation Forum in London on Feb. 28. Meghan looked stunning in the sleeveless Jason Wu Belted Satin Wrap Dress, which costs $1,795. ​She accessorized with $750 AQUAZZURA Casablanca multi-strap suede pumps, gold hoop earrings and a delicate silver bracelet. Stunning! She looked so happy! Her hair was super shiny, in soft waves, and she kept her makeup neutral. You can get a similar look without the Wu price tag by shopping the Paige Sleeveless Belted Midi Shirt Dress From Boohoo, or the Off-the-Shoulder Trench Dress from Forever 21. Both pieces are under $50! I also almost always seem to find an amazing deal on designer pieces at Marshalls!

The trench dress is definitely trending — Ashley Graham just wore a satin trench coat as a dress at a Sports Illustrated event and it was so sexy! These two stars show how you can wear the piece day or night! Kate showed off her growing bump wearing the Royal Blue Tailored Maternity Dress by Seraphine — it’s only $169! We love her bargain fashion! She’s been wearing a lot of blue lately…is this is a hint she’s expecting another boy? Kate is due in April, just before Meghan and Harry’s wedding in May! What an exciting time to be a Royal!

