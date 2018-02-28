USA Hockey Player Tries To Flirt Her Way Into Hanging Out With Justin Bieber After Olympic Win

Maddie Rooney just won a gold medal with the US Women’s Hockey squad, but judging by the tweet she sent out, it seems she really wants to be on Team Justin Bieber!

“Hey Justin Bieber,” Maddie Rooney, 20, tweeted on Feb. 27, “Let me know if you ever need a goalie for your beer league games? #yourworldismyworld #ifiwasyourgoalieidneverletyougo.” First off, respect for Maddie dropping the “Boyfriend” lyric. Second, Justin, 23, should probably take up Maddie’s offer, considering the hunk of gold that’s hanging around her neck following her amazing performance in the 2018 Winter Games.

In fact, it was Maddie’s performance in that finale against Canada that helped give the US women their first gold medal since 1998. After the United States tied the score, 2-2, in the third period, the game went into overtime, which saw Maddie make 29 saves, according to ABC News. With the score still deadlocked, it came down to a shootout. In the performance of her life – so far – Maddie was a brick wall, stopping shots from four Canadians to help win the game for Team USA.

“[It] all came down to Maddie Rooney, and she had a gold medal-winning performance,” U.S. forward and team captain Hilary Knight, 28, said. The performance earned Maddie the honorary title “U.S. Secretary of Defense,” as fans edited her Wikipedia page to give her the position, according to For The Win (btw, Jim Mattis is the actual Secretary of Defense, but no word on if he’s a good goalie or not) “She was the starting goaltender on the U.S. Women’s hockey team that won the gold medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang with a shootout victory in the final against Canada. She has since been appointed as the new Prime Minister of Canada,” one sneaky Wiki troll wrote.

Hey @justinbieber let me know if you ever need a goalie for your beer league games?? #yourworldismyworld #ifiwasyourgoalieidneverletyougo — Maddie Rooney (@maddie_rooney35) February 27, 2018

For the first time in 20 years, @TeamUSA @usahockey's women hear their national anthem played with gold around their necks. pic.twitter.com/CjWqNTLq9x — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 22, 2018

Perhaps Justin, who is Canadian, might overlook how Maddie shut down his native land’s team and recruit her as his goalie. The Biebs is rather decent on the ice, and he was spotted lacing up his skates for a game out in LA on Jan. 31. Of course, his biggest cheerleader, Selena Gomez, 25, was there to watch and root him on. Hmm. Here’s hoping Sel doesn’t get too jealous at Maddie’s cute, flirty message. After all, she just wants to join Justin’s team, and all’s fair in love and hockey, right?

