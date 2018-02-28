Paris Hilton Shares Wild Photos Of Snow In Los Angeles on Instagram

It’s the end of the world: it’s snowing in LA and Paris Hilton made an insightful comment about global warming. She shared pics of the wild weather as hail fell from the sky.

And now, here’s Paris Hilton with the weather. The 37-year-old heiress, socialite and reality television pioneer shared videos of some crazy California weather on Feb. 28. “It’s literally hailing rocks,” she said in a video posted to her Instagram story. “What the heck. Literally, snow and hail in LA. And they say there’s no global warming. What. The. Hell.” Nicely said, Ms. Hilton.

“Even harder now,” she said in a different video. Paris’s videos showed what looked like a wooden deck get covered with hail and snow, as the slushy weather not normally associated with California blanketed her surroundings in white. “Now it’s full on snowing. What the heck,” she said, before resuming going back to what she would call a #SecretSexyShoot with Warwick Saint. It seems that Paris’s turn as a weather forecaster was short lived. Though, if the Weather Channel ever needs someone in a pinch, they could give her a call.

Paris wasn’t the only celeb freaking out about the weather. Caitlyn Jenner, 68, shared videos of the snow as she was out hitting a bucket of balls on a Malibu golf range, according to The Wrap. “This weather in LA has been crazy! It just snowed in Malibu.”

So, is this crazy weather a sign of the end times? Maybe. The jury’s still out on that, but this snow is due to an Alaskan Storm that came down the coast to Southern California, according to the Malibu Patch. The cold front, heading out of the Gulf of Alaska brought rain and snow around the San Gabriel Mountains. “Significant travel impacts are likely across Interstate 5 near The Grapevine due to accumulating snow and icy road conditions,” according to an NWS statement, per the Patch. “Plan on slippery road conditions. Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times.”

Most of the wet and cold weather hit California on Feb. 27. One Twitter users took a photo from their car of the Cajon Pass looking more like the Northeast than the South West. NWS San Diego tweeted a wintery looking shot, saying the “roads [were] snow packed in the Wrightwood Area.” Another wetter storm is expected around March 1, according to The Los Angeles Times, so maybe meteorologist Paris Hilton will make a return?