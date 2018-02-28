Lauren Jauregui & Ty Dolla Sign’s Twitter PDA Is Relationship Goals

Lauren Jauregui and Ty Dolla Sign are still going strong! The couple gushed over each other on social media, and it’s adorable.

Ladies, Ty Dolla Sign, 32, is a taken man, and his girlfriend Lauren Jauregui, 21, wants everyone to know! The Fifth Harmony singer quote tweeted a pic of her beau with the caption, “Mine.” And like a true gentleman, Ty responded with, “Yours baby love.” How cute are they?! It’s clear their chemistry is still very much alive, and we couldn’t be happier. Lauren and Ty officially started dating back in 2017 after the “Paranoid” singer confirmed their romance in a radio interview with The Breakfast Club. And since then, they’ve been inseparable.

Of course this isn’t the first time the couple professed their love for each other via social media. Back in October, Ty posted a cute photo of himself with Lauren to Snapchat and captioned it, “blessed and thankful to have u in my life my love.” So sweet, right? In addition to their romance, Lauren and Ty have also worked together musically. Ty and Fifth Harmony collaborated on the track “Work From Home” in 2017, and then Ty partnered up with Lauren again for “In Your Phone,” a song that was featured on Ty’s album “Beach House 3.” We certainly wouldn’t mind hearing more music from them in the future.

And speaking of new music, Lauren is reportedly gearing up to sign a deal with Columbia Records. As we previously reported, Lauren is looking to release a solo album and move away from Epic. The exciting news would make Lauren the second Fifth Harmony member to embark on a solo career after Camila Cabello, 20. Nevertheless, we can’t wait to see what Lauren does next!