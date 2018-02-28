Kylie Jenner Planning Nude Photo Shoot On Top Of New Ferrari After Getting Pre-Baby Body Back

Kylie Jenner is pulling a total Kim Kardashian by planning a raunchy photo shoot with her newest $1.4 million dollar toy.

Kylie Jenner, 20, shocked fans when she was gifted a rare and insanely expensive Ferrari LaFerrari after giving birth to her daughter Stormi Webster on Feb. 1. And despite what her family thinks Kylie’s got big plans for the whip. “Kylie is super annoyed that her family is being negative about her new car. She’s convinced Kim [Kardashian] is just jealous because this is better than anything Kanye’s ever given her. But, regardless of what her family thinks, she could not love this car more. She’s planning to do a nude photo shoot on top of it as soon as she’s completely back in shape. She wants to show Travis [Scott] her appreciation,” a source close to Kylie tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. We cannot wait to see what this shoot looks like.

Since Stormi’s birth, Kylie has been determined to lose the pregnancy weight. In fact, the lip-kit mogul is working out with a team of trainers and is sticking to a really healthy diet, according to Life & Style magazine. Her meals include, “organic fish and chicken– nothing fried, no carbs. She’s also drinking detox tea and wearing a waist trainer,” a source explained to the magazine. Of course we can understand Kylie’s new strict routine, after all, her post-baby body was flawless. We’re sure she’ll be back to her old self in no time. But, from what we’ve seen recently, the KUWTK star looks incredible.

Kylie and her baby daddy Travis were spotted out for lunch on Feb. 24. The new parents hit up Nobu in Malibu with Kylie’s BFF Jordyn Woods. This was their first outing together since welcoming Stormi. Kylie kept it casual in an all black ensemble, while Travis sported some major bling. Upon leaving, Travis and Kylie were photographed hopping into her Ferrari, and we totally understand why she’s obsessed. The car is stunning!

