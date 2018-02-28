Kylie Jenner Reportedly Feels Like A ‘Single Mom’: Travis Scott Isn’t Around As Much As She Would Like

Poor Kylie Jenner’s feeling the stress of new motherhood, and it’s not helping that Travis Scott’s reportedly MIA. Where is he?

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are both up all night after baby Stormi‘s birth, but for totally different reasons! While Kylie’s doing the new mommy thing and doting on their newborn daughter, Travis is reportedly hitting up clubs in Los Angeles until dawn! Kylie, a source close to the Kardashians told Star Magazine, is reportedly starting to feel like a “single mom” without Travis helping out at home. That’s awful!

“Kylie doesn’t want to trap Travis, but she does need his support,” the source told Star. “She can’t rely on mom Kris every day. Kylie really hoped that Travis would be there for her during the late nights and early mornings. But he’s either out partying or in bed recovering. She’s basically a single mom.”

Poor thing! Kylie has the most supportive sisters, parents, and brothers in the world. The Kardashians are all about family, and if Kylie needs anything at all, one of them is surely ready to step up immediately. She, a 20-year-old new mom, shouldn’t worry about asking her mom for help! But it’s just not the same as having her partner in life, and the father of her daughter, do it.

While Travis has been spotted clubbing, that doesn’t necessarily mean that he hasn’t been active at home with Stormi. In fact, he opened up about his “beautiful” newborn outside of nightclub Poppy recently! He’s got Stormi on his mind 24/7. He also gave Kylie what’s possibly the most elaborate push present ever: a $1.4 million Ferrari!

As a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, his amazing gift to Kylie was “the least he could buy her seeing as she has given him the best present he could ever dream of: their daughter Stormi.” Aww!! “Travis wanted to spoil Kylie and give her something that wasn’t ‘baby related’… something just for her to remind her that she’s still a hot 20-year-old, and not just a mom.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Travis will ease up on his alleged partying and stay home with Kylie and Stormi more? Let us know!