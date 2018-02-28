Kristen Wiig May Play Cheetah In ‘Wonder Woman 2’ & Fans Say It’d Be Like ‘Heath As The Joker’

Kristen Wiig is in talks to play the villain Cheetah in ‘Wonder Woman 2’ and fans are THERE for the news! We’ve got their excited reactions to the inspired casting prospect.

Talk about girl power! Everyone was already stoked that Gal Gadot, 32, will be back and directed again by Patty Jenkins for Wonder Woman 2, and now her enemy isn’t going to be the Nazis but Diana Prince’s primary female adversary. Our sister site Deadline broke the news on Feb. 28 that Saturday Night Live alum Kristen Wiig, 44, is in talks with Warner Brothers about coming aboard as Cheetah. Fans are calling the decision as inspired as when Heath Ledger landed the role of The Joker in The Dark Knight. The film reportedly will be set in the Cold War 1980’s and we can’t wait to see what the plot entails.

Fans of DC Comics know that Cheetah is one of Wonder Woman’s main adversaries, and she has the catlike abilities of fast speed and reaction time, a super heightened sense of smell and the ability to see in the dark. She also has sharp claws and fangs. Her alter ego Dr. Barbara Ann Minerva speaks seven languages and is an expert archaeologist who will stop at nothing to get an artifact.Emma Stone 29, reportedly passed on the role and now the studio and Patty have their eyes on Kristen and fans are totally living for it!

The Wonder Woman sequel is one of the most anticipated films in Hollywood after raking in a whopping $821 million in worldwide box office numbers. It also proved that audiences are totally on board with a female superhero movie and having a female director at the helm just made the film’s massive success all the sweeter. Kristen is hella talented and so much more than just a comedienne. She definitely will give a unique take to the role just like the late Heath brought to The Dark Knight‘s The Joker. Back when he was cast by director Christopher Nolan, fans slammed the decision, saying the guy from A Knight’s Tale and 10 things I Hate About You could never pull off the part. He ended up giving us one of the most iconic film performances of all time! People are already making the comparison that Kristen as Cheetah could be one of the most epic casting decisions ever:

Kristen Wiig as Cheetah in WONDER WOMAN 2 would be "Heath Ledger as the Joker"-level inspired casting. — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) March 1, 2018

Kristen Wiig as Cheetah, the villain in Wonder Woman 2, is a super exciting, way outside the box casting choice. 100% here for that. pic.twitter.com/v4aT5jDETk — John Squires (@FreddyInSpace) March 1, 2018

Look at what Patty Jenkins did with Charlize Theron in MONSTER. She’s going to do the same with Kristen Wiig for WONDER WOMAN 2, and deliver the best female villain since Faora. pic.twitter.com/wtVhTEQtdX — Walt (@UberKryptonian) March 1, 2018

Heath Ledger just reached out to me from beyond the grave to tell me how much he’s laughing at all of you who are mad about this Kristen Wiig/Cheetah news. — Jamie Druley (@BatRaider3960) March 1, 2018

Kristen Wiig as Cheetah would highkey be one of the most inspired casting choices for a CBM ever. #WonderWoman2 — Joaquin Phoenix Stan Account (@_Rene_V) March 1, 2018

STOP WHATEVER YOU’RE DOING: Warner Bros is eyeing Kristen Wiig to play Cheetah in Wonder Woman 2. My funeral will be held after the premiere. — Victor M. Rocha (@vro1998) March 1, 2018