Kim Kardashian Reportedly Desperate To ‘Dethrone’ Kylie Before She’s The Family’s 1st Billionaire

Who will earn $1 billion first: Kim Kardashian or Kylie Jenner? A new report claims the two sisters are competing to reach the financial feat first!

Kylie Jenner‘s cosmetics line is projected to make $1 billion by 2022, and that stat is reportedly freaking out Kim Kardashian, 37. “Never in a million years did Kim think Kylie could end up outshining her,” a source told Life & Style, adding that Kimmie “takes all the credit” for her family’s fame. The insider went on to explain how that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star “always thought she’d be the first billionaire in the family” and is “desperate to dethrone Kylie.”

But the lip-kit mogul isn’t letting her older sister earn more money than her without a fight. “She’s become increasingly worried that Kim is going to steal back her thunder, but she’s ready to take her on,” the source continued. “She loves being a mom but there’s no way in hell she’s going to let Kim win the money game.”

We aren’t surprised to hear that Kim’s been feeling a bit envious over her sister’s success. “Kylie’s makeup empire has amassed her a fortune and Kim is a little bitter about all the money that goes straight into Kylie’s pockets because Kim feels like much of those earnings are thanks to everything she did first,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com.

Kylie just dropped her Weather Collection, which is inspired by her and Travis Scott‘s daughter Stormi Webster. The makeup line will officially be available to purchase on Feb. 28 at 3 pm EST, and based on her previous launches, there’s a solid chance it’ll sell out. Combine the fact that it’s based on her newborn baby who’s majorly piqued the interest of fans, and she likely has a bonafide hit on her hands.

Kim, however, has been building her own beauty empire. At the start of the month, she released her limited edition Kimoji fragrances for Valentine’s Day, which all sold out in a matter of days. She also updated her KKW beauty line, marketing her contour and highlight sticks individually as opposed to the dual-sided kits they were originally produced as. Whichever sister makes it to $1 billion first, you can bet they’ll both look fabulous doing it!