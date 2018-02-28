Khloe Kardashian Admits Rob Is ‘Trapped’ In His Own Body: ‘It’s Debilitating’

Rob Kardashian’s struggles with his weight have left Khloe Kardashian heartbroken. The ‘Revenge Body’ star admitted it’s hard to watch her brother constantly fight with his own body.

Khloe Kardashian, 33, spoke about the weight problems she and her family, specifically Rob Kardashian, 30, have dealt with in a teaser for the season finale of Revenge Body, per PEOPLE. While speaking with a couple who are dealing with different weight issues – Allison looks to lose weight while her husband wants to bulk up – the conversation seemed to hit home for KoKo. “I know how you feel,” she said. “You feel trapped in your own body, and I feel that way for my brother, who, you know, has gained a lot of weight. It’s debilitating.”

Rob has notoriously shied away from the spotlight while dealing with his weight and mental health issues. It seemed like he was dropping the pounds during his romance with his baby mamma and former workout partner, Blac Chyna, 29. A slimmed down Rob felt comfortable in his own skin to pose shirtless in March 2016, and it seemed like Rob was getting his life together. Then, it all seemed to fall apart. In the fallout of his breakup with Blac, Rob reportedly went into a “sad state” of isolation, focusing on spending time with his daughter, Dream Kardashian, and the rest of his family.

When Rob made a rare social media appearance, it left fans heartbroken. He replied to a fan’s tweet of a gif of a young, skinny Rob holding baby Mason Disick. “I miss u so much Rob,” the fan said. His reply? “Me too.” How sad! Well, instead of leaving Rob in his misery, his big sister made it her mission to get him back on his feet. Khloe has pushed Rob to get back to the gym, and an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that Khloe has helped Rob drop “about 15 pounds… Khloe has challenged him to drop another 20 pounds by the time she has her baby, that’s the goal.”

Rob’s determined to meet that goal because he’s convinced 2018 is going to be year, as a source close to him EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. Rob’s weight gain may have left him feeling hopeless in the past, but the source says he views this year as another chance for him to get happy and healthy. He wants to “finally be better” and he’s ready to “prove everyone wrong and be the Rob he always has wanted to be.” Good luck, Rob! We’re rooting for you.

