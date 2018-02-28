Khloe Kardashian: The Super Romantic Reason She’s Planning To Deliver Her Baby In Cleveland

Khloe Kardashian is willing to change her original plans of having her baby in L.A. to fully support beau Tristan Thompson’s career. Get the EXCLUSIVE details!

Aw! Khloe Kardashian, 33, is getting ready to give birth and she’s decided to have her baby in Cleveland, OH instead of L.A. to support baby daddy Tristan Thompson, 26! “Khloe always thought she’d have her baby at Cedars where she was born and where all her sisters and nieces and nephews were born,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “But she’s okay with letting go of that plan because she’s willing to do anything to support Tristan. He needs her to be in Cleveland, the baby’s due during the playoffs so it’s super important. Her family has agreed to come out to be with her too and her close friends, she will not be even close to alone out there. This is all about doing what’s best for Tristan and for the baby. Khloe is very flexible when it comes to make it all work smoothly.”

Khloe and Tristan are definitely excited to welcome their bundle of joy and have been happily posing with Khloe’s baby bump on full display whenever they can! Since the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star announced she’s expecting, she’s been open about showing off her growing bump and she’s looked nothing but absolutely gorgeous!

While Khloe looks fantastic as she gets ready to give birth, it seems Tristan is already thinking about what kind of push present he will get his lovely girlfriend. The basketball player is reportedly working with Khloe’s assistants to get her the perfect gift and there’s even some speculation that it could be a proposal! We’ll have to wait and see but we just love watching these two support each other and glow while they wait to welcome their little one!