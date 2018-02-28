Kendall Jenner & Blake Griffin: Why They’re Having Some Romance Troubles After His NBA Trade

Can Blake Griffin and Kendall Jenner make it work? After he was traded from LA to Detroit, we’re hearing things have ‘cooled down’ between Kendall and her NBA bae.

Long distance relationships can be so tough – just ask Blake Griffin, 28, and Kendall Jenner, 22. The former Los Angeles Clippers forward was shipped out to Motor City when the team traded him to the Detroit Pistons on Jan. 29. Suddenly, more than 2,000 miles between them, a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com that Blake and Kendall’s relationship has taken a hit. “Blake and Kendall still have feelings for each other but, they have commitments,” a source close to the couple shares. “He has a chip on his shoulder from being traded, but he’s focusing much of his attention on getting the Pistons into the playoffs and making sense of his new sensation. Add to that, he is still dealing with his ex [Brynn Cameron, 31] and figuring out the kids and the lawsuit she brought on him.”

“And Kendall is in LA keeping busy on her ventures so its a little bit of a out of sight and out of mind,” the insider tells HollywoodLIfe.com. Does all this distance and drama spell doom for this romance? Not yet! Though these two don’t see each other as much as they used to, the insider says, “They still have feelings for each other. Things have cooled down but they are going to keep things alive until Blake gets to the off-season and will see if it is worth saving.”

“Until then,” the source added, “they will be still be doing the long distance thing because though it really has seemed like a lifetime has passed since he was traded and his world went upside down, its only been about a month. So they are just trying to figure it all out. They are still official!”

Blake and Kendall might be able to overcome the distance issues – after all, she’s a rich model who could always swing by Detroit to visit him. However, what could drive a permanent wedge between these two is the aforementioned lawsuit by Blake’s ex. Brynn, with whom Blake has two children, filed a palimony lawsuit demanding he stop focusing on Kendall and pay up. The lawsuit is reportedly taking more of a toll on Blake’s new love, as Kendall supposedly hates being called a home wrecker!

