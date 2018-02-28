Did Kelly Ripa Shade Ryan Seacrest Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations On ‘Live!’?

While hosting ‘Live!’ on Feb. 28, Kelly Ripa seemed to take a little dig at her co-host, Ryan Seacrest, over the recent sexual misconduct allegations against him. Here’s what happened.

Ryan Seacrest avoided talking about the sexual harassment allegations against him on Live! With Kelly and Ryan on Feb. 28, but it seems like his co-host, Kelly Ripa, found a way to subtly bring up the scandal. The duo was discussing having a “treadmill day” on the show, when Kelly quipped, “Do you want me to put your shoes back on for you?” This definitely seems like it could be referencing the shocking allegation that Ryan allegedly pushed his former stylist, Suzie Hardy’s, head toward his crotch while she was tying his shoe one time. In response to Kelly’s comment, Ryan responded, “You don’t mind, do you?”

Suzie made her bombshell accusations against Ryan in a piece published by our sister site, Variety, on Feb. 26. This was three months after Ryan came forward in November and told fans that E! was investigating a misconduct complaint against him. He said the stylist’s allegations were “reckless” at the time. E! confirmed on Feb. 1 that the investigation had been completed, as there was “insufficient evidence” to support the stylist’s claims. After Suzie went public with her story, the network stood by its investigation, which, they explained in a statement, was “comprehensive and thorough.” Ryan released another statement on Feb. 27, in which he denied Suzie’s claims once again.

The talk show host also claimed that Suzie was trying to extort him with her allegations. “This person who has accused me of horrible things offered, on multiple occasions, to withdraw her claims if I paid her millions of dollars,” he said. “I refused.” As of press time, Ryan is still scheduled to host the Oscars red carpet for E! News on March 4.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kelly was throwing shade at Ryan?