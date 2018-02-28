Keith Richards Throws Major Shade At Taylor Swift’s Success: ‘Wish Her Well While it Lasts’

Yikes! Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards totally threw some major unexpected shade at Taylor Swift in a recent interview. Find out what he said here!

Keith Richards, 74, was pretty blunt on what he thought of Taylor Swift, 28, in a recent Wall Street Journal interview and it wasn’t pretty! The Rolling Stones guitarist covers the March Men’s Style issue of the publication and his comments about Tay Tay were definitely some of the most interesting parts of the in-depth conversation with the talented musician. “Good luck girl — wish her well while it lasts,” he said when asked what he thought of her success. “I’ve just been around too long to be picking the bones out of kids. It wouldn’t be fair of me and I’ve always been an opinionated bastard anyway.” Well, well well… Now, we know Keith’s a legend and all but is Taylor’s success really limited? She’s been staying at the top of the charts since she came onto the scene, so we have a hard time believing she won’t last!

Despite her obvious rise to the top of the music industry, Keith is not impressed. This isn’t the first time he spoke negatively about Taylor either. Back in Sept. 2015, he told GQ Magazine that while he thinks “Taylor is a pretty girl” she’s just a “flavor of the month.” Ouch! It’s kind of odd that Keith would say such things considering the “Call It What You Want” singer performed with the Stones at their Chicago concert back in June 2013 and has supported them for a long time.

After Taylor performed with Keith and crew at the Chicago concert, she said nothing but nice words in a post-show interview. “I just got off stage and played with the Rolling Stones,” she gushed. “You know, that’s not something that I thought would happen in my life. That’s one of the only bands where you see these fans who have been coming to shows for decades and they always want to come back. The way that you see them give everything they have for every single performance, that’s what makes fans loyal to them and that’s been a huge influence on my entire outlook on my career.” Well, maybe Mick Jagger, 74, thinks Taylor’s a lasting talent? We hope so! As for Keith, well, you can’t win them all, Taylor but don’t worry, we think you’re doing just fine.