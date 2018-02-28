Kate Middleton’s Baby Bump Is Bigger Than Ever In Chic Blue Dress At Nearly 8 Months Pregnant

Kate Middleton’s nearing her 8-month pregnancy mark, and her bump’s adorable! Coordinating with Meghan Markle, she wore a fitted dress for an official appearance.

Throughout the majority of her three pregnancies, Kate Middleton, 36, is known to sport tiny baby bumps. Currently pregnant with her third child, and just a little over a month away from her due date, the duchess has finally popped, and her belly is looking rounder than ever. Attending an event for her family’s royal foundation on Feb. 28, Kate wore a light blue dress that perfectly accentuated her pregnancy curves, and she looked drop-dead beautiful! The mom-to-be was joined by future sister-in-law Meghan Markle, 36; brother-in-law Prince Harry, 33; and husband Prince William, 35. Click here to see adorable pics of the royal family.

While Meghan and Kate coordinated their outfits for their first official appearance together, they both chose dresses that suit their individual styles. Kate’s frock, which was very classic, was from one of her go-to maternity brands, Séraphine. It featured a two-button detail on the front and had three-quarter-length sleeves. The style is appropriately named the “royal blue tailored maternity dress,” and it only cost $169, which is a relatively budget-friendly choice. To complete her look, Kate paired navy suede heels with the dress.

Meanwhile, Meghan had on a trendy navy trench dress designed by Jason Wu. As for shoes, she wore Aquazzara Casablanca multi-strap suede pumps. Kate and William are already the proud parents of son George, 4, and daughter Charlotte, 2. The palace announced they were expecting again back in September, and Kate is due to give birth in April. The sex is not yet known, but that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating what name they’ll pick. So far, according to Paddy Power, the most likely girl names are Mary, Alice, and Victoria. The boy names in the lead are Arthur and Henry.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you excited for Kate to give birth this spring? What do you think of her maternity style?