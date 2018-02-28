Kanye West Taking Aim At JAY-Z & Beyonce On New Album: ‘This Feud Is Far From Over’

We’re hearing that Kanye West is dissing JAY-Z and Beyonce in his new music! Here’s all the EXCLUSIVE details!

Are Kanye West, 40, and JAY-Z, 48, friends or frenemies? Clearly they’ve been close over the years but something has definitely come between them. According to our sources, Kanye is working on new music and he might take the opportunity to air his grievances with JAY and Beyonce, 36! “Kanye is making progress on settling the score with Jay Z soon,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Kanye has been hard at work on his next studio album and he has been writing a few disses about JAY-Z and Beyonce to include in a few of his new songs. On his last album, 4:44, Jay took some shots at Kanye which Kanye will now answer on his own new album.”

The source went on to add that “Kanye wants fans to know what is really going on between him and Jay. He also wrote some verses about Beyonce and her hot and cold relationship with Kim [Kardashian, 36]. It is all fair game and Kanye is not going to back down. While Kanye has a lot of love and respect for Jay, there is also some lingering resentment too… this feud is far from over.” Head here for loads more photos of Kanye!

On JAY’s track “Kill JAY-Z” he raps: “You dropped outta school, you lost your principles. I know people backstab you, I feel bad too. But this f**k everybody attitude ain’t natural. But you ain’t the same, this ain’t KumbaYe. But you got hurt because you think KumbaYe. You gave him 20 million without thinkin’. He gave you 20 minutes on stage, f**k was he thinkin’? ‘F**k wrong with everybody?’ is what you sayin’. But if everybody’s crazy, you’re the one that’s insane.” Clearly this is track is taking more than a few swipes at Kanye. We’ll just have to wait to see if he has an answer!