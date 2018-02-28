Safaree Samuels’ ‘LHHNY’ Fling Impressed By His Nude Pics: See Her Epic Reaction

Safaree Samuels has been hanging out with his ‘LHHNY’ costar JuJu and she may have just responded to his nude photo leak! See the hilarious reaction!

Alleged naked photos of Safaree Samuels leaked online earlier this week, and people who decided to look at them had some seriously positive reactions to what they saw. But did the 36-year-old’s Love & Hip Hop: New York co-star and rumored fling JuJu check them out?! She hinted that she snuck a peak on her Instagram Story, and TBH the reaction is PRICELESS. The photo showed herself looking at her phone, with “Oh” written on the image. She also included the side-eye and judging face emojis for good measure. Something’s certainly piqued her interest! Check it out below.

The ex-girlfriend of Cam’ron appeared to spend some quality time with Safaree after the breakup. They’ve gone on friend dates and even kissed at one point, but there’s nothing solidifying them as a couple. We’ll just have to see if things continue to heat up between her and the rapper! Her latest post definitely seems to be pointing them in the right direction. Although, sources close to Safaree told HollywoodLife.com that he’s hoping the leak will actually lead him closer to his ex Nicki Minaj.

Safaree also responded to the images, and asserted that he did NOT leak them himself. Two days after the pics hit the Internet, he appeared on Power 105.1’s morning show, The Breakfast Club, to set the record straight. “This is the first time I even left my crib since it happened,” he said. “It’s not something I want out there, you know what I’m saying? My nieces, they follow me, they watch everything I do, and my mom and my sisters….” Later on, he added, “I would NEVER, ever [leak my own picture]. Why, randomly, now, would I say…I’m going to do that?”

