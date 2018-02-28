‘Jesus Christ Superstar’: How John Legend Is F’ing Up His Family’s Easter Plans

Sorry Chrissy Teigen, but John Legend just told HollywoodLife that their family’s Easter plans may not be going as planned thanks to his ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ event!

John Legend, 39, might have to reschedule his family’s Easter day plans this year. They will probably be okay with it though, because he’s starring in a one-time live televised musical event on NBC. You know, a little show called Jesus Christ Superstar? Maybe you’ve heard of it, but if you haven’t you definitely will soon. Anyway, when we spoke to John at a press junket for the special event he revealed he’s throwing a huge wrench into his family’s holiday plans. Hopefully his pregnant wife, Chrissy Teigen, 32, doesn’t mind!

“Well, we normally like to cook, we like to do a big dinner and all these things on Easter,” John told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY when we asked about his family’s plans for the day. Then he realized that maybe that won’t be the case this year. “I don’t know if we can even do it now. So I’m f–king up Easter,” John told us with a laugh. Hey, at least he has a sense of humor about it!

Thankfully John is a bit distracted by rehearsals for Jesus Christ Superstar to worry about dinner. As for the live show, John told HollywoodLife the pressure is helping him get in the zone. “It’s pressure but it’s a good pressure. It means you don’t take any short cuts,” John shared. “You don’t skimp on the preparation. People are gonna expect a lot from this and I’m gonna try to give them the best that I can possibly give them.” We can’t wait to see John’s performance, it sounds like it’s definitely going to be a good one!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Are YOU excited to watch John perform in Jesus Christ Superstar when it airs live on NBC on Easter Sunday? Comment below, let us know!