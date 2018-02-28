Jennifer Lawrence Slams E! Amidst Ryan Seacrest Scandal & Reveals If She’ll Speak To Him At The Oscars

Some stars will reportedly boycott Ryan Seacrest at the Oscars over his sexual harassment allegations. Will Jennifer Lawrence also shun Ryan on the red carpet?

“Some actresses are saying they are not going to talk to Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet of the Oscars,” Howard Stern, 64, said while interviewing Jennifer Lawrence, 27, on the Feb. 28 episode of The Howard Stern Show. When asked if Jennifer would join this reported boycott, she at first didn’t know about how Suzie Hardy, a former E! News stylist, accused Ryan of sexual harassment. “I can’t imagine him being sexual,” she first said, before Howard pressed her on whether or not she’ll talk to him.

“Umm, I don’t know,” she said. “I mean there is a lot to think about with E!, you know?” J-Law then spoke at length about her issues with the network — “Uh, I have always had a problem with the Fashion Police. I don’t have a problem with talking about what women are wearing. There was a time there where, they were just mean, about people’s bodies, things you shouldn’t say.” – before bringing up the issue about how Catt Sadler left the network over pay inequality. “They aren’t bringing another costar up. I have noticed that they keep cycling these women and I am going — that is just so you, is that so you don’t have to pay another women equally to Jason [Kennedy]? Is this just a way to still maintaining that you are not paying women equally?”

She finally got around to answering the question about Ryan…kinda. “I don’t know about the Ryan Seacrest thing,” she said. “I think it is scary, you know. He has not been to trial for anything. I am not a judge. I am not a jury, you know. I don’t know, that that, that is where this stuff gets tricky.” She concluded by saying that “there are already [news] outlets that I am just like, ‘nahh,’ so it wouldn’t be that big of a deal” if she didn’t talk to anyone.

To be fair, Ryan hasn’t been on trial for anything (and E! said their internal investigation found “insufficient evidence to support the claims.”) Yet, on the other hand, neither has Harvey Weinstein, 65, Jeffrey Tambor, 73, Brett Ratner, 48, or any of the powerful men in Hollywood who have been accused of sexually assault, harassment and/or inappropriate behavior. Some, like Louis CK, 50, have owned up to their behaviors and have been punished for it. Others, like Casey Affleck, 42, are given Oscars after they’re accused of sexual harassment, which is often perceived as rewarding the behavior instead of punishing it. While #MeToo and the Time’s Up movement continue to a visible presence at award shows, it seems J-Law isn’t rushing to put on a pin and ostracize every person accused of sexual harassment.

Indeed, it is a “tricky” situation. Bellamy Young chose to apologize to Ryan after she first called on Ryan to step down. After finding out that E!’s investigation couldn’t find enough evidence to back up Suzie’s claims, she said that “spoke on record about something I had no first hand knowledge of…I’ve learned that ‘I don’t know’ can be a complete answer.” Seems Jennifer’s in that boat, too.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think J-Law should do?