Jeffree Star Slams Kylie Jenner After He’s Removed From Her Makeup PR List For Giving Bad Reviews

Singer and makeup reviewer Jeffree Star took to Twitter on Feb. 28 to publicly reveal that the Kylie Jenner Cosmetics team is no longer sending him their products. See the tweets here!

Uh oh! Jeffree Star, 32, has given Kylie Jenner‘s cosmetics products some harsh reviews in the past and now the product reviewer has been removed from their PR list which means he will not longer receive their free products! Jeffree took to Twitter to reveal the news on Feb. 28 along with some tweets about how he’s not sorry for being truthful when he makes videos about his opinions. “I can confirm I’ve been removed from the Kylie Cosmetics PR list,” his first tweet read. “Just for the record, I could care less about getting free products… I buy anything I have ever wanted to review that you guys have told me about. I invest a lot into my channel and this is just pure comedy to me,” he continued. “I love when I speak the truth about a product, and then I get removed… Hahaha these companies really be scared of the truth getting out to a huge audience.”

Jeffree continued to stand up for his opinions and used an additional tweet to point out his experience in the cosmetics industry. “I’m in a unique position, reviewing products for a living, as well as having a successful cosmetics company,” the tweet read. “I owned a brand before I started my channel. Don’t let anyone get it twisted. I will continue to give my 100% honest opinion‘s, no matter what brands try to do.

Jeffree’s video reviews have been quite outspoken but the internet star is known for his brutal honesty. One of his most popular videos is the one in which he slammed Kylie for her $360 makeup brushes and explained that he was simply “dumbfounded” on why they were so expensive despite the real animal hair they were supposedly made of. In addition to his videos, in which he applies the makeup while reviewing it, Jeffree has posted some pretty wild tweets about various things.

When he’s not talking about Kylie, Jeffree’s all about his frenemy Kim Kardashian, 37. He made headlines after calling her KKW contour kit swatches “chalky” which led to Kim’s fans digging up some racist comments the singer said many years ago. Instead of taking part in the judgments, Kim defended Jeffree in a video and basically said she believes people can change and shouldn’t be criticized on mistakes they may have made in the past.

I can confirm I’ve been removed from the Kylie Cosmetics PR list. 🤮🤢 — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) February 28, 2018

Just for the record, I could care less about getting free products… I buy anything I have ever wanted to review that you guys have told me about. I invest a lot into my channel and this is just pure comedy to me. — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) February 28, 2018

I love when I speak the truth about a product, and then I get removed… Hahaha these companies really be scared of the truth getting out to a huge audience. — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) February 28, 2018