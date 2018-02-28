What a beast! James Harden had the NBA play of the year as he knocked a player to the ground, stared him down and delivered a huge three-point shot. We’ve got the video.

So baller!James Harden,28, proves once again how he’s the biggest badass in the NBA with one of the greatest moves we’ve seen in ages. His Houston Rockets were in LA on Feb. 28 to take on the Clippers and he pretty much committed stone cold murder and got away right on the court. He made an example of Wesley Johnson as to how it’s nearly impossible to guard him. Johnson tried to steal the ball away and with a smooth nudge by Harden he ended up on the floor. Instead of taking the shot immediately, the bearded one took the time to give a cold hard stare to Johnson as he was splayed out on the paint. Then to prove who’s boss he sank a perfect three pointer with ease. It was BRUTAL but so incredibly intense and such a Harden thing to do.

Harden even managed to not get called on a technical foul as he didn’t actually shove Johnson to the ground. “Clean up in aisle three, clean up in aisle three!” the announcers called out as he sank the shot with total precision. They even called “man down,” mocking how Johnson ended up on the floor, leaving Harden wide open to take the shot. He pounded his chest with pride after the play as he headed back down court. At that point in the game he had already put up 17 of Houston’s 31 points, and the Clipper as a teams had only scored 7. What a savage!

Immediately fans were going crazy over the epic play, taking to Twitter to call it the stuff of legend. It really was, as who else but Harden could take out a player, stare at him while he’s down and then take three all in a matter of seconds. Seriously, it was that brilliant. Just check out the play here and the wild reactions to it.

JAMES HARDEN! The stare down!! pic.twitter.com/ZszvxZWirH — Alykhan Bijani (@Rockets_Insider) March 1, 2018

Somebody put out an APB on "James Harden" – because he just killed Wesley Johnson. — David Insley, Writer of things you dare not read (@thedavidinsley) March 1, 2018

Give James Harden the MVP already. Geezus he just murdered a man on live television and got away with it!!! 🐐 — Cruz, Kevin (Wiz 36-26) (@Kevinito_93) March 1, 2018

James Harden is COLD 😭god — Rafelito 🤙🏽 (@TheRealDisla) March 1, 2018

James harden should be arrested for ending Wesley Johnson’s career. — Fake SportsCenter (@FakeSportsCentr) March 1, 2018

James Harden looked at Wes Johnson like pic.twitter.com/mnXHHawxt7 — Barry McCockiner (@SportsTalkJo3) March 1, 2018