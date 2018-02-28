Ireland Baldwin Poses Nude For Powerful PETA Ad: This Has Been My Dream Since I Was A Little Girl

Ireland Baldwin stripped all the way down for a stunning PETA spread, and revealed that working with the organization has been a childhood dream of hers! See the photo!

Ireland Baldwin‘s mom Kate Basinger famously posed nude for PETA almost 25 years ago, and the young model is finally following in her footsteps! In a new black and white spread for the animal rights organization, the 22-year-old was photographed naked with the phrase “I’d rather go naked than wear fur” covering her body in protest of the use of real fur as clothing. Check out the powerful snapshot below!

Working with PETA has been a long-time coming for Ireland, who’s always wanted to partner with the nonprofit. “I saw the images from when my mom shot this campaign so it’s something I’ve aspired to do,” she said. “Since I was a little girl I wanted to do something for PETA.” She goes on to explain how she’s so committed to the cause that her modeling contract states she won’t wear fur. “I didn’t want that to be a part of my brand,” she added. “I’ve had wardrobe people try to put me in fur coats and jumpsuits and lay on a fur rug and do whatever, and I’ve actually told people to f–ck off.”

Ireland hopes that her campaign will help educate those who don’t understand that using real fur is animal cruelty. “Some people just really don’t know. They really don’t have the education,” she explained. “You’re still buying cruelty and you’re still advocating for it. To a fur maker and a fur farmer, an animal is just dollar signs.”

But Kate isn’t the only parent that inspires the model. While speaking to HollywoodLife.com on Feb. 9, she opened up about how she feels about her dad Alec Baldwin‘s portrayal of Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live. “It’s definitely hilarious to see how even off the SNL stage and even at home, he still talks in that damn voice,” she said backstage at Sherri Hill‘s NYFW show. “He’s brought a lot of light to that whole situation for some people… I definitely give him props for making a lot of people laugh through this.”

