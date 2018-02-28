‘Scandal’ is coming to an end, and even the cast has no clue as to how their characters will end up. The cast reveals what they’re hoping for to Ellen DeGeneres. Watch now!

Scandal’s series finale will air April 19. After 7 seasons, the beloved TGIT show is coming to an end after tons of shocking twists, devastating deaths, and game-changing moments. Show stars Kerry Washington, Tony Goldwyn, Bellamy Young, and Scott Foley stopped by Ellen to talk about the final episodes ahead. This fab four has absolutely no idea about how the series finale will flesh out. They’re currently shooting the second to last episode of Scandal, and they’re in the dark about everything else. When Ellen DeGeneres asks the cast whether or not they have any feeling about how their characters will end up, Kerry says, “We know enough to know if we feel like this episode is leading us down a path, then the rug is going to get ripped out from under us. It’s terrifying.” If Kerry is scared, we should all be scared.

Scandal has shocked us all with its fair share of jaw-dropping deaths over the years. Bellamy stresses that the remaining the cast just needs to live so they can make it to Scandal: The Movie. So many beloved shows have returned for movies, so a Scandal movie is not totally out of the realm of possibility. Reboots are all the rage right now, and Tony adds that “hopefully we’ll survive” to appear in a possible reboot.

Before the series finale, Scandal will air its highly-anticipated crossover episode with How To Get Away With Murder. The crossover event will air March 1 at 9 p.m. on ABC. Get ready for Olivia Pope and Annalise Keating to unite and take over the world.

