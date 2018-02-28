Hope Hicks Shockingly Resigns As White House Communications Director

White House Communications Director Hope Hicks has stepped down from her role, she announced on Feb. 28. We have the details here.

Hope Hicks, 29, announced that she will be leaving her role at the White House the day after she testified for eight hours before the House Intelligence Committee. Hicks told her colleagues at the White House, according to the New York Times, that she had been considering leaving for several months, and felt that she had accomplished everything she could do with the job. She reportedly said that there would never be a perfect time to leave, according to White House aides who spoke to NYT. There is no word so far as to when Hicks will vacate her role as communications director, but it could come in the following weeks. A replacement has not yet been announced.

Hicks said that she had “no words” to adequately thank President Donald Trump. In turn, Trump released a statement commending Hicks after her resignation: “Hope is outstanding and has done great work for the last three years,” he said. “She is as smart and thoughtful as they come, a truly great person. I will miss having her by my side, but when she approached me about pursuing other opportunities, I totally understood. I am sure we will work together again in the future.”

Trump’s chief of staff, John Kelly, also praised Hicks after her announcement: “I quickly realized what so many have learned about Hope: She is strategic, poised and wise beyond her years. She became a trusted adviser and counselor, and did a tremendous job overseeing the communications for the president’s agenda including the passage of historic tax reform. She has served her country with great distinction. To say that she will be missed is an understatement.”

Hicks told House investigators on February 27 that she was made to tell “white lies” by the president, but never in connection to the Russia investigation. She declined to talk about her time in the White House, saying that she had been asked by the White House to “only discuss her time on the campaign.” Hicks only became communications director in September 2017, two weeks after Anthony Scaramucci was fired. Mike Dubke held the role before him, eventually resigning two months prior. Hicks is currently dating former White House staff secretary Rob Porter, who resigned after his two ex-wives accused him of domestic abuse.