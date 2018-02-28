Chrissy Teigen, Angelina Jolie & More Knock-Out Stars Who Rocked High-Slit Dresses At The Oscars

The thigh’s the limit! We’ve got Angelina Jolie, Chrissy Teigen and more celebs who wowed us in Oscar gowns that featured leg-baring slits.

There’s nothing like flashing a lot of leg to get plenty of attention on the Oscars red carpet, and gowns with thigh-high slits have become super popular over the last few years. Angelina Jolie, 42, made the trend ultra hot when she showed up to the 2012 Academy Awards in a heavy velvet Versace strapless gown that featured a massive slit up her right thigh. She made it such a point to pose with her leg jutting out that it quickly became a popular meme. Her gam even got it’s own Twitter account called “Angie’s Right Leg” that had over 15K followers by the end of the ceremony.

Her rival Jennifer Aniston, 49, tried to outdo Angelina at the 2017 Oscars in a plunging sequined black Versace figure hugging gown that featured a left slit that almost went up to her hip! Viewers immediately started comparing the slit look to Angie’s right away. It wasn’t even custom made dress as eagle eyed fans noticed that Jennifer Lopez, 48, rocked the exact same gown in the summer of 2016 during a concert performance. But hey, both Jen’s have great fashion taste and amazing legs that they wanted to show off.

Chrissy Teigen, 31, loves baring her toned model legs so much that she’s gone for super high slit gowns at multiple Oscars ceremonies. In 2015 she wore a gorgeous ice blue Zuhair Murad gown with a right thigh slit that was so high it practically went up to her lady parts! She bared her left leg in 2017 in a white long sleeved goddess gown by the same designer with silver sparkles on the bodice and the only skin she showed was her sexy long limb. Jessica Biel, 35, is also a fan of Zuhair Murad, wearing one of the designer’s gowns to the 2016 Vanity Fair post-Oscars bash that featured a thigh high slit on her long-sleeved grey dress.

Rachel McAdams, 39, wore a stunning hunter green halter gown with a huge right thigh slit in the front and a plunging open back to the 2016 Academy Awards. That same year Kerry Washington, 41, wore a gorgeous Versace dress that featured a black leather halter top and a white skirt with a high left thigh slit. Another star at that year’s ceremony who went for a slit was Game of Thrones’ Sophie Turner, 22, in a light green Galvan tank dress with a right thigh slit. At the Vanity Fair post-Oscars bash, Taylor Swift, 28, blew everyone away in a plunging Alexandre Vauthier gown with a huge slit showing off her enviable long legs. We absolutely can’t wait to see who turns up in leg baring gowns at the 2018 Oscars. You can check out our gallery of all of the stars who rocked thigh high slit gowns to the ceremony right here.

HollywoodLifers, which star rocked a high slit gown the best?