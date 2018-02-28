Halle Berry Defies 51 In Sexy Silver Strapless Mini Dress & Fans Can’t Get Enough

Smokin’ in silver! Halle Berry looked hot while showing off her cleavage in a plunging mini dress at a party in Beverly Hills. See her head-to-toe look below!

Is Halle Berry aging backwards? The 51-year-old star looked magnificent at the sixth annual ICON MANN pre-Oscars dinner on Feb. 27 in Beverly Hills, Calif. She hair was styled by Castillo Bataille and her makeup was done by Jorge Monroy. Her beauty look was natural and glowing — gorgeous! Her fashion on the other hand, was va-va-voom! She showed off her cleavage in a low cut dress, that also showed off her toned legs. Get it, girl! She looks better than ever. Halle has been sharing her fitness and health secrets on her Instagram lately, and wrote on Feb. 23:

“When you live an active life, or if you have small children, you know that coming down with the latest flu can quickly become your normal. For me, the key to staying well has been keeping my immune system supported. And by doing so I’m able to maintain my workouts 5 days a week. Every morning, I have my super food supplements. They’re a combination of greens, beets and amino acids. Beets not only add a sweetness that helps enhance the flavor of the greens, but they are perfect for my workouts. Instead of synthetic products, beets are the ultimate natural energizer. Finally, Super Amino 23 is a pre-digested 100% vegetarian protein. 99% of the amino acids get utilized in 23 minutes or less, creating lean muscles and more power for your workouts.”

She’s also been sharing workout videos with her hot trainer! Halle wrote: “Today’s exercise is called a renegade row. If you are unable to do a straight leg push-up you can do this exercise from your knees. I use 20lbs, but you can adjust the weight based on your fitness level. I do 12 reps of 2 pulls per side for 3 sets!” Whatever she is doing, it’s definitely working!

HollywoodLifers, do you love Halle Berry’s silver dress at the ICON MANN party?