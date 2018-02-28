Donald Trump & Melania Trump Stiffly Hold Hands For 1st Time Since He Became President — See Pics

Awkward… President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump held hands at a special ceremony. This follows weeks of visible division amid infidelity allegations.

Playing nice? Donald Trump, 71, and Melania Trump, 47, held hands when visiting the Capitol on Wednesday, Feb. 28, to greet the remains of Billy Graham, which will lie in honor in the rotunda. This public hand-holding is a first since Trump took office. Graham, an acclaimed Christian evangelist, is only the 4th private person to lie in honor since 1998. This rare bit of PDA from the Trumps follows months of cheating allegations on the part of the president during his years with Melania. In Jan., it was revealed that Trump allegedly had an affair with porn star Stormy Daniels, 38, for 11 months in 2006, while he was married to Melania. The scandalous allegations included the now-POTUS having the adult film star spank him with a copy of Forbes magazine featuring the himself on the cover! But, this is hardly the end of the infidelity allegations swirling around this White House! Head here for more images of Melania subtly shading Trump!

Earlier in Feb., The New Yorker published an expose alleging the now-45th President of the United States had an affair with Karen McDougal, 46, a former Playboy Playmate of the Year. This alleged affair also began in 2006, after the then-real estate mogul met Karen at the Playboy Mansion. Amid these allegations, Melania has been physically distancing herself from her husband. On Feb. 16, while deplaning in Florida, Melania pulled away from Trump. It’s also been reported recently that, following the Stormy Daniels allegations, she stayed at a luxury hotel for several days to be away from Trump. “It’s been upsetting and humiliating; her relationship with President Trump has become strained,” a source told the Daily Mail. Does this new hand-holding mean she has chosen to forgive her polarizing husband? Guess we’ll just have to wait and see.