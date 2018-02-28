Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx Reportedly Split: New Report Claims She Dumped Him

Is our favorite secretive couple over? Katie Holmes has reportedly split from Jamie Foxx after he was spotted out with his ex. She’s allegedly ‘heartbroken’ over his recent actions.

Say it ain’t so! — Katie Holmes, 39, and Jamie Foxx, 50, are over, according to OK!, which claims she pulled the plug on their years-long romance. But, why? — The magazine claims Katie and Jamie have had major disagreements about how they would handle their relationship in the public eye. As you may know, the couple has never confirmed their romance, despite photos of them holding hands making headlines in September 2017. However, after the PDA pics went public, “Katie assumed they were finally ready for a new chapter, but Jamie still seems reluctant to show the world how much he cares about her, or even acknowledge that they’re an item,” a source tells the mag.

The report claims that one of the last straws for Katie was when she discovered that Jamie had taken his ex, Kristin Grannis, the mother of his daughter, Annalise, 8, out for lunch in LA on February 17, despite spending Valentine’s Day with her [Katie]. “Katie felt humiliated when she saw the photos of Jamie and his ex,” the insider admits. “She used to shrug off his bad boy behavior and even thought it helped to keep their relationship a secret, but now she’s realizing things may never change. It’s not the stable future she envisioned for herself or her for [her daughter] Suri.”

The mag goes on to point out Jamie’s abrupt exit from an ESPN interview, where he was asked about Katie. Jamie played in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on February 17, where the actor walked off the interview set in the post game after a Katie Holmes questions visibly got him agitated. They also hashed up the “no white girls” comment Jamie made four days after his interview exit. TMZ caught up with the actor in CA, and asked about the success of Black Panther. “God — right it’s Black History Month,” he said. “That’s what I’m saying, no white girls ’til March 1” — Both instances the mag alludes he was shading Katie.

“Katie has felt betrayed by Jamie over and over again,” the source says. “Between the outings with his baby mama , his clubbing, and the jokes at her expense, she feels crushed every time she sees him acting like he’s single. It’s hard for her to trust him.” Therefore, the mag reports that Katie is having a hard time seeing a future with Jamie and that she’s looking out for herself and her daughter, and moving on. Katie shares her daughter with her ex-husband, actor Tom Cruise, 55.

Jamie and Katie have been in a secret relationship for the past five years, before this recent report claimed they split. The two were photographed holding hands in Malibu September 2017, which marked the first time they took their relationship public since her split with Tom.

