Everyone has those days. You know, the ones where you just want to stuff your face with your favorite foods while not getting out of your bed. Some may call it gross, but sometimes it’s unavoidable! Whether it be because you’re sick, hungover, or just having a personal health day, we get it! And definitely don’t feel guilty, celebrities do it too — and they make it look sexy! So keep chowing down on your favorite meal in bed, just maybe dust away the crumbs before going to sleep!

Chrissy Teigen, 32, loves food! She loves making it, eating it, and chowing down in bed too. She totally knows how to unwind after a hectic day in bed with spaghetti, of course! Chrissy snapped a sexy pic of her naked, wrapped in a blanket, eating spaghetti and meatballs in bed — perfection! Who knew eating spaghetti could be so sexy? She also snapped a pic of her and hubby John Legend, 39, eating some late night KFC in their bed and we have to admit, it’s total couple goals! We wonder if we’ll see any pics of her whole growing family in bed eating anytime soon?

Model Miranda Kerr, 34, has made eating in bed look sexy too! She posted a pic on Instagram of her eating a burger and some fries in bed while topless, and it’s actually super hot! If only our eating pics got that many likes… Miranda also posted a pic of her delicious breakfast in bed at Disney World. The Mickey-shaped pancakes with berries and whipped cream looked amazing — can we have some of that please!? The Kardashians also love snacking in bed. In fact, who can forget Kim Kardashian‘s infamous Carl’s Jr. ad!? Kim felt so strongly about eating in bed, she filmed an ad eating a salad in bed nude, yummy!

