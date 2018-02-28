11 Sexiest Shirtless Selfies Of All Time: Nick Jonas, Justin Bieber & More

Sometimes, we get lucky when we check Instagram because one of our fave celeb hotties has posted a shirtless selfie! See the sexiest pics from Nick Jonas, Justin Bieber and more!

Is there anything better than checking Instagram and seeing a sexy celeb in their full glory? Most of our beloved celebrity dudes aren’t shy about flaunting what they’ve got online, and that means plenty of shirtless selfies and glimpses of abs. Amazing, right? We’ve been blessed time and time again by dudes like Nick Jonas, Justin Bieber, and the One Direction guys (and their six packs). Scroll through our gallery above to see exactly what we’re talking about!

There are two things that the Biebs truly loves: Selena Gomez and going shirtless. Justin’s never been shy about showing off his ripped body on Instagram. He pretty much knows that he’s doing his devoted Beliebers a solid. A few years ago, Justin suddenly got swole, and developed a true passion for tattoos. It’s gotten to the point that he’s gotten bold enough to pose completely nude! Not that we’re complaining; he looks hotter than hot every time.

Nick is shockingly the only Jonas Brother to regularly post shirtless photos. Not that we thought cool dad Kevin would be pulling out the stops, but we certainly expected a little more from Joe! Nick’s pic (the one above) is basically iconic. The youngest JoBro posed in what appears to be a grimy bathroom (maybe at the gym?) and flaunts his abs in a good ‘ol mirror selfie. So sexy! Speaking of gym selfies…can we talk about Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan? Holy moly. The artist formerly known as Kilmonger showed fans what he does to get that incredibly ripped body. Hint: there a lot of weights involved. Take a closer look at that, and more famous shirtless dudes, in the gallery above!

HollywoodLifers, whose shirtless selfie do you think is the sexiest? Let us know!