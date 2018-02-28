Bobby Brown Doesn’t Think Whitney Houston Died From Drugs & Hopes Nick Gordon Gets Raped

Whitney Houston’s ex-husband Bobby Brown just said he doesn’t believe her death was cause by drugs and more. Check it out.

Bobby Brown, Whitney Houston‘s ex-husband, recently sat down for an interview where he discussed the beloved singer’s shocking death in 2012. Among other things, he claims her death was not brought on by substance abuse. “I don’t think she died from drugs,” he told Rolling Stone. “No, not at all.” When asked to elaborate, he added: “She was really working hard on herself to try to be a sober person and, um…she was a great woman.” We should note that the coroner found “cocaine and metabolites” in her system after her death. There was also marijuana, Xanax, Flexiril, and Benadryl, but they didn’t contribute to her death, according to CBS News. Head here to take a look back at Whitney’s life in photos.

Later in the interview, Bobby’s wife and manager Alicia Etheredge-Brown clarified that there were indeed drugs in Whitney’s system, to which Bobby replied: “Well, I don’t think so.” Finally, he did admit that drugs “played a part.” However, he claims the real cause of her death was “just being broken-hearted.” During the interview, they also addressed his daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown‘s death in 2015 and her boyfriend Nick Gordon, who was found guilty in a wrongful death suit relating to her death and ordered to pay $35 million to Bobbi’s estate.

At the time, the judge had said Nick was “legally responsible” for Bobbi’s death. When Bobby was asked if he believes Nick got justice, he said, “No, no yet.” When asked what justice looks like to him, he said: “Justice? If he was locked up somewhere where somebody can rape him. That’s just how I feel. He raped me by taking my daughter away.” Clearly, this is still an excruciating topic for the crooner.