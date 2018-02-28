Blac Chyna Annoyed People Are Hating On Her Romance With Younger Man YBN Almighty Jay, 18
Blac Chyna is dating an 18-year-old and is furious that people are hating on her for hitting up a younger man. We’ve got the EXCLUSIVE details.
Blac Chyna raised eyebrows when she was spotted making out with new guy on a bowling date and it’s all because of his age. Up and coming Houston rapper YBN Almighty Jay is just 18-years-old and Chyna is 29 and that has tongues wagging that she’s being a cougar. The entrepreneur feels that the Kardashians don’t get shade for dating a younger men so why should she. “Chyna doesn’t care about the backlash she’s receiving and the jokes coming her way about dating an 18-year-old guy. Kourtney is 38 and Younes (Bendjima) is 24, so why aren’t people jumping all over her for dating a much younger dude? People seem to just want to kill Chyna on social media over dating a younger dude and she’s had it,” a source close to Rob Kardashian‘s baby mama tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.