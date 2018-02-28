Blac Chyna Annoyed People Are Hating On Her Romance With Younger Man YBN Almighty Jay, 18

Blac Chyna is dating an 18-year-old and is furious that people are hating on her for hitting up a younger man. We’ve got the EXCLUSIVE details.

Blac Chyna raised eyebrows when she was spotted making out with new guy on a bowling date and it’s all because of his age. Up and coming Houston rapper YBN Almighty Jay is just 18-years-old and Chyna is 29 and that has tongues wagging that she’s being a cougar. The entrepreneur feels that the Kardashians don’t get shade for dating a younger men so why should she. “Chyna doesn’t care about the backlash she’s receiving and the jokes coming her way about dating an 18-year-old guy. Kourtney is 38 and Younes (Bendjima) is 24, so why aren’t people jumping all over her for dating a much younger dude? People seem to just want to kill Chyna on social media over dating a younger dude and she’s had it,” a source close to Rob Kardashian‘s baby mama tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Playboi Carti, 21, Mechie, 24 or YBN Almighty Jay, all of Chyna’s boyfriends have been under the age of 25, and have budding rap careers. They’re basically easy to control, don’t give her problems, and Chyna wants all of the control,” our insider continues. “After enduring everything she’s had to go through with regards to her legal case with Rob and her case against the family for her reality show, Chyna is so over people trying to control her life and her narrative. That’s the biggest reason why she’s decided to date younger guys after her split from Rob. Whether it’s, 21,, 24 or YBN Almighty Jay, all of Chyna’s boyfriends have been under the age of 25, and have budding rap careers. They’re basically easy to control, don’t give her problems, and Chyna wants all of the control,” our insider continues.

“It also helps that none of these guys wanted anything serious from her. Chyna was specific about targeting these younger dudes because she’s through with having to answer to someone else and having someone dictate what they want her to do. She tried configuring to someone else’s vision of her and largely, it didn’t work out for her. Chyna runs all of her relationships now and she wouldn’t have it any other way,” our source adds.