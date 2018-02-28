Azealia Banks Slams Cardi B: Nicki Minaj Will ‘Starve Her Out’ If She Doesn’t Drop An Album

Azealia Banks is coming for Cardi B… again. She took to Instagram to put pressure on Cardi, saying if she doesn’t drop an album before Nicki Minaj, then no one will care about her!

Azealia Banks, 26, continues to publicly slam Cardi B, 25, and this time, she’s bringing Nicki Minaj, 35, into it. She took to Instagram — her usual platform for dissing Cardi — to respond to the rapper, who told fans to “be patient” because her album will “soon” be released. Banks took the opportunity to shade Cardi by putting pressure on her to drop her album before Nicki could swoop in and steal her thunder. “If Cardi’s album isn’t out by this summer absolutely no one will care by the time Nicki [Minaj] has starved her out,” Banks wrote on Instagram, according to The Shade Room. “But, if Cardi drops this summer, Nicki better drop RIGHT on back of her.”

Banks wasn’t done there. She brought Remy Ma, 37, into the mix, saying she’s not even a “factor” when it comes to comparing female rappers. Remy’s album — which is set for release in early 2018 — “will get overlooked simply because she’s too masculine to battle with any of the leading names in female rap and her taste in beats also sucks,” Banks argued. “She’s really not a factor here.”

Banks took to Instagram soon after to promise her fans that her upcoming album, Fantasea Two, slated for a March release, will be the best of the best. “All jokes aside. Azealia Banks will have the album of the year across all genres,” she wrote in a message on Instagram. “I will have the best female rap album this year and for years to come. Broke With Expensive Taste is miles ahead of anything any currently active female rapper is doing, and Fantasea Two will be a reconfirmation of the fact that I am one of the most talented women in music, PERIOD. Absolutely no shade to female rap… but this is and has been my art war since 212 dropped. I’m the only true artful competition in female rap. I’m entirely too versatile… entirely too limber of mind to be beat.”

This latest social media shade from Banks comes after she reportedly called Cardi “fat” on Instagram. “You’re too fat to walk the runway honey,” Banks allegedly wrote — according to TSR — on a photo Cardi posted of her and Anna Wintour‘s heads placed on runway models. “But keep promoting that single biiih. ANNA WINTOUR Ft. MEL B .. let them know you stan honey !!!” Banks supposedly continued.

Banks has been trying to drag Cardi on social media since mid 2017, accusing Cardi of having a ghostwriter back in September of last year. Banks even accused Cardi of lending sexual favors to men in exchange for her raps. — “Girl everybody in the hood already said that you fucked for raps. You are the poor man’s Nicki Minaj at this point.”

