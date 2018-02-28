Ashley Graham’s Family Discusses Her ‘Bush’ In Their Group Text & It’s Hysterical

This is not a joke! Ashley Graham and her family really discussed her pubic hair in their group text and it’s the craziest thing you’ll see all day!

Ashley Graham, 30, is very close with her family! — So much, that she has no problem discussing her pubic hair with them; And, we say them as in, her mother, sister, Abigail, and husband, Justin Ervin. When discussing her latest sizzling hot Sports Illustrated shoot — where she rocks a red, string bikini, slightly pulling it down in the front — her Ervin sent a screenshot of her photo to the family with black scribbles drawn over her private area. “”Needs a bush to make this photo better,” he wrote in the family group text, which kicked off the R-rated convo. “You wish your bush looked like mine,” she replied.

Then, her sister mother chimed in, with Abigail writing, “I got a big bush & I cannot lie. You other brothers can’t deny..” referencing the hit song “Big Butts”. Ashley’s mother followed suit writing, “I have no bush and its divine. Be jealous.” Ashley thought their conversation was so funny, that she decided to give fans and up close and personal look into the group text. She ended up sharing the conversation on her Instagram stories, writing “Gotta love the family group text.” Hey, some families just roll the way!

The original image/video the family was texting about can be seen below!

Ashley’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit feature marks her fourth year in a row starring in the annual shoot. She graced the coveted cover in 2016. In her latest SI appearance the body-positive model dances topless and flaunts her stunning curves in numerous two-piece bathing suits on the beach.

HollywoodLifers, did Ashley share too much, or do you love when your favorite stars open up about their personal lives?