Angelina Jolie & Jennifer Aniston Prep For Oscars Run-In: They Reportedly Claimed Their ‘Turf’

Will Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston run into each other at an Oscars party? While they might both attend events, they’ve reportedly worked out who can go to what to avoid a run-in!

After Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux announced they were separating, a Dakota Johnson-level side-eye has been directed at Angelina Jolie for a reaction. With the Oscars coming up on March 4, it’s likely that both actresses will attend various events centered around Hollywood’s biggest night. But according to a new report, we shouldn’t expect a run-in between the two of them. “Word is Jen and Angie had a major discussion about the Oscars,” an insider told OK! magazine. “It’s the biggest night of the year, and they know they’ll both be party-hopping.” The source added that the talk was meant to help them “stake out their territory” but “neither was willing to budge an inch.”

The source added that the women agreed to avoid each other if they attend the same events, but neither of them are satisfied with the arrangement. “Why should either of them have to tiptoe around the Academy Awards worrying about bumping into the other?” the source said. “A face-to-face showdown is inevitable.” Yikes! HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Jennifer and Angelina’s reps for comment.

As previously reported, the Girl, Interrupted star wasn’t very surprised to hear Brad Pitt‘s ex ended things with her second husband. “Angelina makes a point to not read or follow any celebrity gossip, but it was inevitable she would hear about Jennifer and Justin’s break-up at some point,” a source close to Angie told HL. “Angelina wasn’t surprised at all to learn they had split.” But the split certainly came as a shock to fans of Jen and Justin, who reportedly split partially because they couldn’t agree on which city to live in. “Jen knew Justin wasn’t happy and gave him as much space as he needed,” a source told Us Weekly. “But it became clear they weren’t meant to be married.” We may not have been able to predict the split, but we’ll be keeping an eye out for any Oscars run-in between Jen and Angie!