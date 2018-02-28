Amy Schumer: Watch Her Say Her Wild X-Rated Vows In New Wedding Video

Amy Schumer shared a heartwarming clip from her surprise wedding to Chris Fischer, but her vows were pretty graphic! Watch the clip here, and let us know if you’d ever accept these vows.

Amy Schumer, 36, stirred fans into a frenzy when she unexpectedly married Chris Fischer on Feb. 13. And for those of you who are dying to see moments from the wedding, today is your lucky day. The Snatched actress posted a video to her Instagram account giving fans an inside look at her beautiful Malibu ceremony. In the clip, Amy recites her vows (the PG version of course) in front of her family and friends, and it’s absolutely adorable. “I just wanted to plug some of my road dates,” she joked. “People are wondering, ‘Why the rush? Why so fast?’ And it’s because I truly can’t wait another second to be your wife. I love you,” Amy said while dressed in a beautiful white-floor length gown. If you’re tearing up, you’re not alone.

And of course Chris’ vows were just as beautiful. “I love you, Amy. You bring happiness and joy to every part of my life. You are the best thing that ever happened to me. I love you with every piece of my heart,” he said. Can their wedding get any sweeter?! Shortly after, the clip cuts to the reception where guests like Chelsea Handler, Jennifer Lawrence, and Larry David can be seen having a joyous time. The celebration was certainly breathtaking as it took place on a cliff overlooking the ocean.

It wasn’t until Amy opened up about her vows on the Sirius XM show You Up with Nikki Glaser , that we finally got to hear the X-rated version. “In my vows I go, ‘But I promise I’ll keep going down on you, even though everyone tells me I won’t,'” Amy said. So funny, right? We love seeing Amy so happy, and we wish her and Chris a wonderful marriage.