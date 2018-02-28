‘American Crime Story’ Recap: Andrew Cunanan’s Life Spirals Out Of Control

Before his shocking murder spree, Andrew Cunanan’s life took a turn for the worse. When everything falls apart, Andrew turns to hard drugs to escape, leading him down a darker path.

American Crime Story is taking a look back at the year before Andrew Cunanan decided to kill Gianni Versace, William Reese, Lee Miglin, David Madson, and Jeff Trail on a murder spree. In 1996, Andrew is living large with the wealthy and older Norman Blachford. Andrew is basking in a life of luxury — sometimes completely naked — that he hasn’t worked a single minute for. Norman’s friends understandably don’t approve of Andrew and believe he’s taking advantage of Norman. Andrew throws a lavish birthday party for himself, and it’s all about getting David Madson to truly notice him. Andrew swears to David that there’s nothing sexual going on with Norman, but with the life Andrew is living with Norman, it’s hard for David to see otherwise. With Norman, Andrew just sees opportunity. With David, Andrew sees a future.

But Andrew refuses to let David see the true Andrew Cunanan. When Jeff arrives at the party, Andrew gives him a gift to give back. It’s all part of impressing David. “I need him to see that I’m loved,” Andrew says. David arrives at the party, and Andrew’s world stops. But that doesn’t mean the rest of the world does. Norman’s friend tells Andrew off big time. Andrew is not Norman’s equal and never will be. Andrew spots Jeff and David talking at the party. His concentration is interrupted by none other than Lee Miglin, who is desperate to get Andrew’s attention. Meanwhile, Andrew is desperate to get rid of Lee so he can get back to David.

Later, Andrew makes multiple outrageous demands to Norman. Norman finally sticks up for himself and calls out Andrew’s lies. Norman is well aware that Andrew comes from absolutely nothing and is in no position to make these over the top demands. He wants Andrew to finish his degree and work hard for once in his life. Andrew doesn’t want that “ordinary” life. Norman refuses to meet Andrew’s demands, so Andrew leaves.

Jeff’s father gets the postcard from Andrew that implies his son is gay, which is probably payback for chatting up with David. Jeff confronts Andrew about it, but Andrew refuses to take the blame. Jeff reveals he’s moving to Minneapolis, and Andrew warns him to stay away from David. Andrew immediately invites David to a secret getaway. After an extravagant time out, David tells Andrew that he’s not the one for him. “You are the only one I have ever truly loved,” Andrew says. David wants Andrew to be real with him, but Andrew can’t break down those lies.

Andrew quickly runs out of money and turns to hard drugs for relief. He hallucinates an entire conversation with Versace. “This world has wasted me,” Andrew says. “While it has turned you, Mr. Versace, into a star.” Andrew truly believes that people like Versace just got lucky in this world. He couldn’t be more wrong. Andrew’s downward spiral continues. When he’s desperate for money, Andrew goes to Norman’s place, but he’s shut out completely. He made his bed, and now he’s got to lie in it. With nowhere to go, Andrew returns home to his mother. Andrew wallows in his own pity, while his mom continues to feed the lies that Andrew’s told. The episode ends with Andrew heading to Minneapolis, where his crime spree began.