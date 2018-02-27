‘Winter Break: Hunter Mtn.’ Cast Reveals Why Their ‘Insane’ Reality Show Stands Out From The Rest

Your newest guilty pleasure reality show is here! But what makes ‘Winter Break: Hunter Mountain’ different from all the rest? The cast told us EXCLUSIVELY why you won’t want to miss out on this one!

Eight strangers are headed to the mountains to ski, snowboard and, of course, party, on MTV’s newest reality series, Winter Break: Hunter Mountain! “We’re just completely different people, all coming to the house for the same reason: To enjoy our life for the winter and experience this together and meet new friends,” cast member, Jillian Metz, tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “We had a lot of drama and we had all of our fights, but at the end of the day, we all came together and have our friendship. [The show] is hilarious. It’s different. It’s winter, so it’s a different scenery.” And that different scenery is just what sets it apart from the other shows we’re familiar with.

“None of the other shows have ever been on the mountain,” Alessandra Camerlingo explains. “Some of us are super experienced mountain people and some of us aren’t, so it’s kind of funny to se the mix of how things went down when you mixed a lot of the different personalities in an isolated cabin in the woods.” The cast stresses that all eight of them are very different, which is where a lot of drama in the house stems from. “We were all coming from different points in our lives and different times in our lives agewise,” Alex “Sheen” Shinder says. “We each bring something different to the house — not everyone lives in the same way or has the same lifestyle, so to see that clash…it was very easy for that to happen. The learning curve was really what caused most of the drama.”

And, yes — it’s all 100% real. “Growing up, watching some of these shows, you’d question whether or not they were scripted, and I can tell you that this is NOT,” Sheen reveals. “Everything is real. What you see is what you get, and you will never have to question that watching us. I guarantee it.” The cast promises there will be some laughs in addition to the drama, as well. “The two words that describe all of our personalities are ‘insane’ and ‘ridiculous,'” Jillian admits. “I feel like all of us brought something insane and ridiculous to the table. We were constantly laughing — if we weren’t crying about something!”

Winter Break: Hunter Mountain also stars TJ Angus, Jeffrey “J. Brew” Brewer, Taylar Shinn, Marc Vindas and Carissa Witham. Tune into the premiere on Feb. 27 at 10:30 p.m. on MTV!

