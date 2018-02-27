Greg Kading: 5 Things To Know About The Real LAPD Detective Portrayed On ‘Unsolved’

Meet the real-life LAPD detective, Greg Kading, who is portrayed on USA’s ‘Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac & Biggie’.

1.) Greg Kading, 54, is a former Los Angeles Police Department detective. He worked on a multi law-enforcement task force over the years, including one that worked on the investigation into the alleged connection between the murders of Tupac Shakur and Christopher “Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace. Greg retired from the department after 22 years on the force in 2010.

2.) Greg joined the Tupac/Biggie investigation after it went unsolved for 10 years. Despite his in-depth investigation into the cold cases, Greg was eventually removed from them due to alleged department politics, as reported by XXL in 2011. Now his story is being told in a limited series on USA called Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac & Biggie.

3.) Greg is being portrayed by Josh Duhamel on the series. In an interview with AOL, Josh stated he felt strongly that the series wasn’t just about the murder investigation — but also the human stories involved in it. “There really were a lot of cops that were looking for justice and really wanting to do the right thing. Our characters and the task force around me lived and breathed this case and really just wanted to bring justice.”

4.) After retiring, Greg released a book about his investigation called ‘Murder Rap: The Untold Story of the Biggie Smalls & Tupac Shakur Murder Investigations’. The book is described as a “raw and riveting” look at how Greg led the investigation into two of the biggest unsolved murders in American history.

5.) In his book, Greg claims he knows exactly who killed Biggie and Tupac. Greg believes that it was Sean “Diddy” Combs and Suge Knight who are the ones responsible for the murders. He even goes so far as to name his sources, one of whom claims Diddy offered him $1 million to kill Tupac. As for Biggie, Greg claims a female source shared that Suge gave her money to hire someone to kill the Notorious B.I.G. These claims have never been verified.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Will YOU be tuning in to watch Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac & Biggie on USA when it premieres on Tuesday, February 27 at 10/9c? Comment below, let us know!