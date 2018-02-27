Lala Kent walked by the lake topless while on vacation in Big Bear Lake, CA for the latest episode of ‘Vanderpump Rules.’ See the sizzling pics!

Check her out! Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent, 27, had a great time lakeside with her co-stars in Big Bear Lake, CA for the Feb. 27 episode of the series and her appearance turned heads after she decided to go topless! The beauty took off her colorful bikini top while walking around and only wore black bikini bottoms, showing off her breasts and flat stomach. “I’m taking my t**s out, because this is what normal people do,” she said in the scene. SEE THE TOPLESS PHOTOS OF LALA HERE!

Lala choice to go topless doesn’t come as much of a surprise considering she often shows off nude photos on her Instagram. She has admitted to getting work done, including getting breast implants, since being on the show so it’s natural that she would want to flaunt her body whenever she gets the chance! Lala’s presence on the show has made quite an impact. In addition to her body confidence, she is known for being outspoken about her opinions. How can we forget that time she said her co-stars disgusted her? Yeah, that’s pretty much Lala!

When Lala isn’t turning heads on Vanderpump Rules, she’s making headlines for other things. In a recent wild interview, she talked to Jenny McCarthy, 45, about how she seriously thinks Tupac Shakur took over her body when he died in 1996 and even got a tattoo in honor of him that reads “thug life.” Yeah, she certainly knows how to get our attention.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Lala going topless? Let us know here!