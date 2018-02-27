‘Teen Mom’s Tyler Baltierra Publicly Mourns The Loss Of His Baby After Catelynn’s Miscarriage

Tyler Baltierra opened up about Catelynn Lowell’s miscarriage and comforts parents who have also lost a baby. See his emotional tweet here!

After much anticipation, Teen Mom OG stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra finally revealed they had suffered a miscarriage. The announcement came on the Feb. 26 episode of the MTV show, and it was truly devastating. And because losing a child is truly heartbreaking, Tyler’s emotions are still raw. “That baby may have not been fully grown in the womb… but it was fully grown in our hearts. For every parent out there who has lost a baby… it is not your fault & it is more than acceptable & understandable to mourn the loss of that baby & take your time to grieve,” Tyler tweeted on Feb. 26. Our hearts are with Tyler and Catelynn during this difficult time.

Tyler’s message certainly touched his fans as a lot of them shared their own miscarriage stories. “Totally agree. I’ve had 2 miscarriages before having my son. The loss is real, the emotions are real. We never forget that loss and what might have been,” one fan responded. And although nothing can erase a loss, it’s comforting to know you aren’t alone. So, we’re happy Tyler opened up about his pain because it’s clear it’s helped so many people. “I literally cried and sobbed so hard watching @TeenMom that my whole face was swollen this morning,” another fan tweeted, and we can totally relate. The episode was definitely hard to watch.

As of Feb. 27, things have turned around for Tyler and Catelynn. As we previously reported, Catelynn has finally returned home to Tyler and their daughter Nova after completing nearly six weeks in treatment. This was Catelynn’s third rehab attempt. She first entered treatment for her mental health in November, and then tried again in December. It wasn’t until she admitted herself in January that she was able to complete the program. We’re so proud of her, and we wish her the best on her journey to recovery!

That baby may have not been fully grown in the womb…but it was fully grown in our hearts. For every parent out there who has lost a baby…it is not your fault & it is more than acceptable & understandable to mourn the loss of that baby & take your time to grieve #ParentStrong — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) February 27, 2018

