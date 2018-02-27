Tyga Dying To Confront Travis Scott About Kylie Jenner: How He’s Preparing If They Do Cross Paths

Tyga’s been itching for the chance to confront Travis Scott about Kylie Jenner. We’ve got the EXCLUSIVE details on what he’s doing to get ready for their run-in.

You’d think that at some point Tyga, 28, and Travis Scott, 25, would have had a run-in over Kylie Jenner but the two haven’t crossed paths in ages. Tyga knows it’s only a matter of time before they come face to face and he really wants to get some things off his chest about his former lady to her boyfriend and baby daddy. “Tyga has been waiting to bump into Travis at an event but has not seen him in public for a while. Tyga has some things he wants to say to Travis and this Ferrari gift is only making Tyga more annoyed with him,” a source close to the “Ayo” singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Travis bought Kylie, 20, a $1.4 million Ferrari as a push present following the birth of their daughter Stormi Webster on Feb. 1. While Kylie absolutely loves the new whip, showing off photos of it on her social media, it totally infuriated Tyga. After all, he’s the OG at gifting the reality star with big bucks rides. He infamously gave her a white Ferrari for her 18th birthday and a $200,000 black Maybach when she turned 19. By the time her 20th birthday rolled around, Kylie was already with Travis and pregnant with his baby.

“Tyga has been hitting the gym and training with a boxing coach, preparing for the day he sees Travis again. Tyga knows it’s only a matter of time before he crosses paths with Travis and he is going to be ready when the time comes,” our insider adds. Shockingly enough, Tyga isn’t among the who’s who of rap at the upcoming Rolling Loud Festival in Miami where EVERYONE in the hip hop community is performing. Travis is even the headliner for Sat. May 12. Maybe Tyga will decided to hit it up at the last minute and get that encounter with Travis that he’s been looking for.

