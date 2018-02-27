Tristan Thompson Feels Pressure To One-Up Travis Scott’s Push Present: Will He Propose To Khloe?

Tristan Thompson is working with people close to pregnant Khloe Kardashian to come up with the best push present she could ever imagine. What will it be?

Tristan Thompson, 26, is pulling out all the stops when it comes to a special push present for mom-to-be Khloe Kardashian, 33, and it’s sure to be amazing! In fact, after seeing that Travis Scott, 25, gave Khloe’s sister, Kylie Jenner, 20, a Ferrari for her push present, he’s been inspired to get his lady something even more extravagant! “Tristan feels enormous push present pressure to one-up Travis as Khloe’s due date approaches,” a source close to Tristan EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodfLife.com. “Travis set the bar high when he shocked Kylie with a sexy new Ferrari. Tristan is very competitive and has decided to go all out with an amazing, better-than-Kylie’s, gift for the mother of his baby.”

As a pro basketball player, it makes sense that Tristan’s a competitive person but with such a busy career, he’s finding it a bit difficult to find the time to search for something incredible. “Tristan is in the middle of his NBA season and finding it hard to make time to go shop, so he is enlisting the help of Khloe’s assistants to secretly find out the perfect gift for the first-time mom who already has everything,” the source continued. “Khloe’s assistants have all told Tristan the one thing that could beat Travis’s Ferrari would be an epic engagement ring with a romantic proposal. So Tristan is leaning in that direction. Tristan has wanted to marry Khloe for a while and he thinks officially making her his fiancee will for sure be better than any sports car Travis got Kylie has a push present.”

While we have to see if Tristan will decide to take the plunge and marry Khloe, the loving couple have definitely been public about their romance and seem to love every minute of it. Since Khloe announced they were expecting a baby, they have taken to social media to post some of the most adorable photos we’ve ever seen! We can’t wait to see where they go from here.

