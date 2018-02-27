‘This Is Us’ Recap: Randall & Beth Fight Over Deja In Vegas

‘This Is Us’ is back! After a long break, the beloved show returned for Toby and Kate’s bachelor and bachelorette parties in Vegas, and things got super heated.

Jack’s death has finally been explained, but that doesn’t mean we’re going to see any less of Jack. This Is Us flashes back to Jack and Rebecca’s first wedding anniversary. As expected, they were adorable AF. Jack had the most romantic surprise planned for Rebecca — a dance under the disco ball in the middle of the bowling alley. Four years later, Rebecca is pregnant with the triplets. She gives Jack a personalized hammer, while he gets her a piano. Years later, after the kids arrive, they agree to not go for the grand gestures anymore.

The kids have other plans. While Kate and Randall go off to do some research at the library, Kevin enlists Jack’s help in making a cornish hen for Rebecca. When the cooking doesn’t work out, young Kevin starts crying. He thinks Jack and Rebecca’s anniversary is ruined, which is going to lead them to get a divorce like Sophie’s parents. Jack and Rebecca assure the Big Three that divorce is not in the cards. Jack and Rebecca agree to never do nothing about their anniversary again. The kids have a last-minute surprise planned, though. Jack and Rebecca sit on the roof and watch the meteor shower in the sky.

Fear & Worry In Las Vegas

Deja returns to Randall and Beth, but it’s not what you think. Deja’s mom is past due on the gas bill. They haven’t had heat for a couple of weeks, and they need the money before the next social services visit. She asks Randall and Beth for the cash, but she doesn’t want her mom to know she’s getting money from them. Randall is immediately consumed with worry about Deja, but Beth puts her foot down. Deja is not a part of their home anymore, and Randall needs to stop acting like she’s his kid. They’re both headed to Toby and Kate’s bachelor and bachelorette parties in Vegas. Randall is a little hesitant about not being there for Deja, while Beth is excited for the break.

Everyone hits up Vegas to honor Toby and Kate, but everything quickly goes downhill. Randall gets a call from Deja, while Kevin spots his co-star. His co-star tells him he’s been cut out of the movie. Kevin backs out of the rest of the night as does Randall. Toby tries to make the most of it with the rest of friends, but he’s clearly bummed.

Meanwhile, Beth’s having a blast. Randall sees her having quite the time with a Magic Mike-esque employee. Randall says that his parental bells are ringing hard about Deja. Beth flips. He can’t give her one night to just let loose. They get into a nasty fight in the middle of the strip club. Kate eventually intervenes, and Beth tells her to back off. Kevin is up in his room staring his problem — a full case of alcohol — right in the eye.

Later, Kate and Randall have a talk after they’ve cooled down. Kate admits she knew she would lose Randall to someone like Beth one day. “I like to pride myself that I was the first person to realize that Randall Pearson was the coolest person in the world,” Kate says. A year after their dad died, Kate and Randall got extremely close. They would watch Sex & The City together. Randall tells Kate that he only watched because he knew she loved it.

Kate breaks it to Randall that Toby was looking forward to spending time with the Pearson brothers. His friends were just fillers. He wanted this weekend to be all about Randall and Kevin. The brothers show up at Toby’s hotel room and apologize for being bad friends. Toby doesn’t waste a minute accepting their apology. He tells them about the brother he’s not close to. They are his chance at having two new brothers. Kevin and Randall treat Toby to the seedy part of Vegas. All is well.

Meanwhile, Kate and Beth have a chat. Kate confesses that she’s always been intimidated by Beth, who finally opens up to Kate. Like Randall, she’s extremely worried about Deja, too. On the way home from Vegas, Randall and Beth make up. They go try to find Deja and are told she doesn’t live in her apartment anymore. They find Deja sleeping in the car with her mom.

Kevin takes Toby’s advice and calls Ron Howard to talk about the movie. He says it was wrong to cut him from the movie. Ron quickly assures Kevin he didn’t get cut, just his romance. The father/son storyline with Sylvester Stallone is the best part of the movie. Ron advises Kevin to get a tuxedo because he’s going to need it to promote this movie!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of tonight’s This Is Us? Let us know!