‘The Voice’ Recap: Blind Auditions Pt. 2 — Kelly Gets Feisty & Almost Everyone Hits The High Notes

Day 2 of The Voice’s Blind Auditions are here! And, the premiere taught us 2 things — the competition is harder and the judges’ trash-talking rivalries are hysterical! Check out our live blog for episode 2!

As we head into day two of the Blind Auditions on season 14 of The Voice it’s so easy to already be attached to the contestants who’ve taken the stage so far. — Their stories are inspiring, their voices are uplifting and their talent is so versatile and unique. Not to mention, the judges — Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Alicia Keys and rookie judge, Kelly Clarkson — have incredible chemistry, along with playful rivalries that involve hilarious trash-talking. During the premiere episode, Blake and Adam’s usual back-and-forth bantar continued with Adam handing Blake a “block” just minutes into the show. And, telling by the premiere’s events, it looks like Blake and Kelly will have a epic rivalry this season. So, let’s get dive into episode two as the Blind Auditions continue! — Follow along with our live blog for timely updates.

Davison — This 23-year-old Little Rock native, performed “To Love Somebody”. His voice was extremely soulful, and Kelly even suggested that he sounded like he could be recorded on vinyl. — Team Adam.

Jaclyn Lovey performed “Can’t Help Falling in Love” and nailed her performance. Let us remind you that she’s 16-year-old. This small-town 16-year-old. Before the Blind Auditions, explained that she’s known to many as an old soul. Her voice was something so rare, beautiful and timeless that it could stop you in your tracks if you heard it. And, Blake was noticeably impressed. — Team Alicia

Molly Stevens performed “Heavenly Day” and just about nailed it. Although it wasn’t the perfect cover of the legendary Patty Griffin, there was something about Stevens’ cover that kept us on our toes. The Georgia native reveal that growing up as a Southern Baptist wasn’t easy, as she struggled with her bringing being gay. — Team Kelly

Dylan Hartigan, 21, performed “Danny’s Song” and wasn’t the most convincing act of the night. While his voice sounded great, but it was evident that he’s still trying to find his voice. The former actor, and boy bander, who has now adopted a rocker sound, seemed as though he couldn’t pinpoint which genre of music he was singing. — Team Kelly

Pryor Baird finished off night two of Blind Auditions with a stellar performance of “I Don’t Need No Doctor”. The 35-year-old earned himself a chair turn from every judge with his powerful voice. Kelly gushed over him after he lit the stage on fire saying something along the lines of, “You look like a man… a sexy man!” Then, Alicia attempted to swoop him up from Kelly, but sadly enough, it didn’t work for either of the fierce female judges. — Team Blake

