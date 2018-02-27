‘The Challenge: Vendettas’ Sneak Peek: Natalie Puts Her Politicking To The Test & Forms A New Alliance

In this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of ‘The Challenge: Vendettas,’ Natalie uses her power position to get two veteran competitors on her side. Watch here!

Natalie is in the Troika once again on this week’s episode of The Challenge: Vendettas, and she’s taking advantage of being in the position to make big game decisions. In this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek, Natalie meets with Cara Maria and Jemmye in private to try and strike a deal — if she keeps them out of the Inquisition this time, she wants assurance that they’ll do the same for her in the future. “I’m just trying to solidify something for next time,” she tells the ladies. “And you guys are the only ones that, clearly, I’m a little bit cool with.” While Cara mostly keeps quiet throughout the conversation, Jemmye seems eager to work with the newbie, even if it means throwing other people under the bus.

“Cara and Natalie are strong players,” Jemmye explains. “I have to look out for me, and it just makes sense to have Natalie on my side. I think Natalie is going to make a very smart play and this is going toe be an interesting Inquisition.” Before the conversation concludes, though, Natalie makes sure to let the other girls know how serious she is. “Next challenge, just try not to f*** me over,” she warns. Along with Natalie, this week’s Troika also consists of Johnny Bananas and Nelson. Their job is to choose three women to possibly go up against Marie in the Ring. Those three women will then have a chance to plead their case during the Inquisition, and the Troika will eventually choose just one to go in.

Although Natalie is new to The Challenge, she’s proven herself as a strong competitor this season. Aside from her physical capabilities, Natalie has also formed a tight alliance with Johnny, a longtime vet who has been controlling the game so far. But will their good luck last!?

